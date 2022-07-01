Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€235.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($250.00) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($370.21) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($281.91) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($276.60) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €305.00 ($324.47) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($202.13) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

adidas stock opened at €168.76 ($179.53) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €180.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €212.21. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($213.84).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

