JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.60

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded JFE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

JFE ( OTCMKTS:JFEEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFE Holdings, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

JFE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

