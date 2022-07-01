JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.60

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded JFE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.
JFE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)
JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFE (JFEEF)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.