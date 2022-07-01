Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYYGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 1,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a $1.2159 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

About Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Wufengshan Bridge, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.