Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 1,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a $1.2159 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Wufengshan Bridge, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, etc.

