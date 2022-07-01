JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GDEN. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.59. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $1,180,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 111.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 66,091 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1,435.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 154,863 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.