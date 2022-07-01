Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 38.9% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.9% during the first quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 559,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,014,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Cigna by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,830 shares of company stock worth $36,128,528 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.12.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,507. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.