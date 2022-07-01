Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $20.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $177.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

