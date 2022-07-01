Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $92.50. 160,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,117,508. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.56. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

