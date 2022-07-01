Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

ISRG stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,662. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

