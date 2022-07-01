JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JST has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($75.53) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

JOST Werke stock opened at €35.60 ($37.87) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.47. The company has a market cap of $530.44 million and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JOST Werke has a fifty-two week low of €34.05 ($36.22) and a fifty-two week high of €56.30 ($59.89).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

