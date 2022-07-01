Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the May 31st total of 361,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of JRNGF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.66. 252,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. Journey Energy has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

