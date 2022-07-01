JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wesfarmers in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of WFAFY stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Wesfarmers has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 168 Officeworks stores.

