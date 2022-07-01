JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $57.00 Price Target for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.26.

Pfizer stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,919,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

