JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Target Price to $38.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BKU stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.23. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.79 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in BankUnited by 2.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.