JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Stock Price Up 1.9%

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.31). Approximately 413,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 695,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.29).

The company has a market cap of £230.45 million and a PE ratio of 1,964.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.03.

Get JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

In other news, insider John Scott acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £20,200 ($24,782.24).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.