JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Declares GBX 3.40 Dividend

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JSGI traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 314 ($3.85). The company had a trading volume of 27,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,422. The company has a market cap of £171.16 million and a PE ratio of 6.49. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 301 ($3.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 568.40 ($6.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 331.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 375.23.

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

