JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 57,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,473.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 90.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 74,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 35,296 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST remained flat at $$50.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,126,586 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.