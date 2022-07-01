Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of JDG stock opened at GBX 7,300 ($89.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,426.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,471.30. The stock has a market cap of £461.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,686.87. Judges Scientific has a 52-week low of GBX 5,800 ($71.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,800 ($107.96).

In related news, insider David Cicurel purchased 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,325 ($102.13) per share, with a total value of £333 ($408.54). Also, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,210 ($88.46), for a total transaction of £72,100 ($88,455.40).

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

