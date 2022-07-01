JulSwap Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $212,116.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00184365 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.75 or 0.01399617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00083974 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016071 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

