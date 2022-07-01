K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 14,000 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.24. 109,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,083,696. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

