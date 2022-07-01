K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,875 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.79.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.03. 30,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,246,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.10. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

