K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 99,500 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 414.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.08% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,024,000 after acquiring an additional 721,920 shares during the period.

TLT traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.54. 397,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,998,363. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.89. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

