K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $1.30 Million Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE:CAE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 209,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,277. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

