Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the May 31st total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:KMF opened at $7.51 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%.
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
