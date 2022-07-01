Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the May 31st total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:KMF opened at $7.51 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $80,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $142,000.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

