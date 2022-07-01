Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KZIA opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

