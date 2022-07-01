KeeperDAO (ROOK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $563,582.00

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for $29.70 or 0.00143193 BTC on popular exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $18.35 million and $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

