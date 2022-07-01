Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) PT Raised to €706.00

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from €700.00 ($744.68) to €706.00 ($751.06) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. HSBC raised Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander began coverage on Kering in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a €747.00 ($794.68) price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $738.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $51.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92. Kering has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $93.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.7378 dividend. This is a positive change from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

