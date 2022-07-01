Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the May 31st total of 49,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:KRNL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.82. 109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Kernel Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter worth about $24,525,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,495,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 298,069 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 937,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 359,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 878,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 45,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

