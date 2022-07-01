Kessler Investment Group LLC Invests $6.04 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.5% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.59.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $161.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.