Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.29% of Keysight Technologies worth $83,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS traded down $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

