Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,707 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 81,093 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 73,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,076.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $43.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

