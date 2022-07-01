Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 92,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 47,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the period.

IWD stock opened at $144.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.83. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

