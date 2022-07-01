Keystone Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.43% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 295,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 199,116 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 181,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of FNOV opened at $34.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.