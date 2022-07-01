Keystone Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.9% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $479.28 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $393.88 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.84.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

