Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 25,925 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.77% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

NYSEARCA PMAR opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $32.61.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.