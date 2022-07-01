Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Moneywise Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $218.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.57 and a 200-day moving average of $261.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

