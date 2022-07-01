Keystone Wealth Services LLC Takes $715,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000.

FMAR opened at $30.14 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $34.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36.

