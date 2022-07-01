KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Shares Up 0.2%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70. 1,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.39% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

