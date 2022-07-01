Kineko Hits Market Capitalization of $226,189.59 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Kineko has a total market cap of $226,189.59 and approximately $3,155.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kineko has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kineko alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00184365 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.75 or 0.01399617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00083974 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016071 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.