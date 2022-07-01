Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a growth of 163.9% from the May 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KGFHY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.21) to GBX 375 ($4.60) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.13) to GBX 245 ($3.01) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.00.

OTCMKTS KGFHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.01. 129,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 8.09%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

