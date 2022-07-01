Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF – Get Rating) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55.

Get Kinnevik alerts:

Kinnevik Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNVKF)

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.