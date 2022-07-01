Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KOTMY stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. Koito Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $65.07.

Get Koito Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Koito Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.