Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.42-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KFY. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

NYSE KFY traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $57.55. 3,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.44. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $84.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

