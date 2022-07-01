Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $6.19

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $6.33. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 39,440 shares.

KOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 619.00 and a beta of 3.05.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 178.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,351,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,100,000 after buying an additional 2,146,033 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $6,325,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 68.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 989,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 400,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $814,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

