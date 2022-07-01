Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Down 82.8% in June

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the May 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KNOS remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,332. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc licenses, manufactures, and distributes air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers Kronos Air 5G, an air cleaner used in residential and business spaces; Kronos Car Air, an air cleansing technology to sit securely on a car dashboard; and Fit-Air Bundle, a device used in conjunction with a Kronos designed face mask to provide the user with personal air filtration and cleansing within 2.5 cubic feet of personal space.

