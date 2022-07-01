Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Down 82.8% in June

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the May 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
KNOS remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,332. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
About Kronos Advanced Technologies
