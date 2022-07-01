Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down to $19.69

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.69, but opened at $18.92. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 1,354 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KYMR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.30.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 384,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,250. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 56,818 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 246.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 43,674 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 45.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 183,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,457 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

