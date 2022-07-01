Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Trimmed by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,915. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.