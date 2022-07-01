LABS Group Price Tops $0.0008 (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $10,237.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

