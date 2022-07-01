Lannebo Fonder AB Buys 5,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lannebo Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 4.1% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $29,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,683,362 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.00. The company had a trading volume of 74,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.54. The company has a market capitalization of $166.17 billion, a PE ratio of 160.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

