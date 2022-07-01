Lannebo Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Lannebo Fonder AB grew its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.97 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,407 shares of company stock worth $562,624. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

