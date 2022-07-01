Lannebo Fonder AB Invests $12.11 Million in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lannebo Fonder AB bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 135,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,105,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 1.7% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,991 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 794 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 37,769 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,783. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

